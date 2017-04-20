Navistar names new president of operations

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar named Phil Christman its new president of operations today.

According to the company, Christman will be responsible for procurement, product development, manufacturing and supply chain. He will report to Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s chief operating officer.

“Over the past two years, Phil has done an outstanding job of helping Navistar complete its turnaround and plan for the future, most recently developing our long-term growth strategy focused on driving operational excellence, growing the core business and building new sources of revenue,” said Lisboa. “Phil has the knowledge, operational experience and passion to help us further strengthen our operations.”

Christman has been with Navistar for nearly 30 years. During this time, he has held leadership roles in engineering, led Navistar’s severe service and global businesses, ran the company’s procurement and supply chain functions, and most recently, served as senior vice-president, joint strategic operations & planning. In that role, he led benchmarking initiatives focused on making the company more competitive and played a vital role in developing the strategy that led to Navistar’s alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus.