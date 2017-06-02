At par single wide-base tires approved in Saskatchewan

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) announced that single wide-base tires will run at par with duals on provincial highways starting July 1 on a pilot permit system, ending an advocacy battle for the STA.

“At the end of 2016, the STA was told that this would happen…eventually – and that was great news,” the STA said in a June 1 release. “Now that the minister has provided a date and a public confirmation we are celebrating. STA members have been advocating for this for over a decade, it’s a big relief to many companies that they will be able to use the chosen tires at par weights.”

During a pilot program in the province, single wide-base tires showed an 11% decrease in fuel consumption compared to duals.

Terry Shaw, executive director for the Manitoba Trucking Association, tweeted congratulations to the STA on the advocacy win, saying it was “good news for all trucking companies that operate in the Prairies.”

The STA noted that the Saskatchewan government also highlighted the Regina bypass project as a key infrastructure effort for the province, and thanked the association for its support in opposing the federally-mandated carbon tax, a tax the STA said would put great strain on a low profit margin industry.