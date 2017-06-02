PIT Group Energotest to focus on tires

MONTREAL, Que. — PIT Group announced today that fuel economy of tires is the focus of its Spring Energotest.

The event is being held through June 9 at the Transport Canada test track in Blainville, Que.

“PIT Group fleet members met in March to identify testing and R&D priorities for the coming year,” said Yves Provencher. “Each member lists issues they are facing and our engineers create a list of potential items to test. Members then vote to identify their top ten priorities. This year, fleet members voted to focus on tire fuel economy.”

During Energotest, tires from BF Goodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, and Michelin will undergo a series of fuel economy tests using the most stringent protocols in the industry to measure tire performance.

The tire tests planned for Energotest will include TMC-SAE Type II (SAE J1321) and SAE J1526 TMC/SAE Fuel Consumption Test Procedure Type III. In the Type II test each brand will be compared to a control tire and for the Type III testing each of the five brands will be tested on five identical trucks to clearly identify their impact on the fuel consumption.