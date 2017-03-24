Schneider National announces launch of IPO

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Schneider National launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 28,947,000 shares of its Class B common stock today.

The IPO price is between $18-$20 per share, the company said. Schneider is issuing and selling up to 16,842,000 shares and the selling shareholders named in the registration statement are selling up to 12,105,000 shares. Schneider’s Class B common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SNDR.”

Schneider expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 4,342,000 shares of Class B common stock at the initial offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.