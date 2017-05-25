Shell Rotella set to roll through Canada

HOUSTON, Texas – The Shell Rotella Road Show is rolling into Canada this July.

The official tour is set to be held from July 2-August 2 and features a 53-foot double bump-out trailer with more than 3,000 square feet of displays that include interactive areas.

The trailer demonstrates how Shell Lubricants developed its portfolio of API CK-4 and FA-4 heavy duty diesel engine oils.

In total, the tour will have 14 stops across the country:

Date Name Location

July 2, 2017 Bluewave Energy Taber, Alberta

July 4, 2017 Fleet Brake Calgary, Alberta

July 5, 2017 Glover International Calgary, Alberta

July 7, 2017 UFA Barrhead, Alberta

July 8, 2017 UFA Morinville, Alberta

July 10, 2017 Western Star Acheson/Edmonton, Alberta

July 11, 2017 UFA Edmonton, Alberta

July 14, 2017 Bluewave Energy Lloydminster, Alberta

July 21, 2017 Sparlings Blyth, Ontario

July 24, 2017 WestPier Windsor, Ontario

July 26, 2017 OPW Cambridge, Ontario

July 28, 2017 RigLube Toronto, Ontario

July 31, 2017 WestPier Toronto, Ontario

August 2, 2017 WestPier Port Colborne, Ontario

Visitors will also have the chance to win prizes at the Test Your Knowledge touch screen quiz and can check out the Shell Rotella Million Mile Haul of Fame inductee drivers.

To learn more, visit www.rotella.com.