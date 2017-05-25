Shell Rotella set to roll through Canada

HOUSTON, Texas – The Shell Rotella Road Show is rolling into Canada this July.
The official tour is set to be held from July 2-August 2 and features a 53-foot double bump-out trailer with more than 3,000 square feet of displays that include interactive areas.
The trailer demonstrates how Shell Lubricants developed its portfolio of API CK-4 and FA-4 heavy duty diesel engine oils.
In total, the tour will have 14 stops across the country:
Date Name Location
July 2, 2017 Bluewave Energy Taber, Alberta
July 4, 2017 Fleet Brake Calgary, Alberta
July 5, 2017 Glover International Calgary, Alberta
July 7, 2017 UFA Barrhead, Alberta
July 8, 2017 UFA Morinville, Alberta
July 10, 2017 Western Star Acheson/Edmonton, Alberta
July 11, 2017 UFA Edmonton, Alberta
July 14, 2017 Bluewave Energy Lloydminster, Alberta
July 21, 2017 Sparlings Blyth, Ontario
July 24, 2017 WestPier Windsor, Ontario
July 26, 2017 OPW Cambridge, Ontario
July 28, 2017 RigLube Toronto, Ontario
July 31, 2017 WestPier Toronto, Ontario
August 2, 2017 WestPier Port Colborne, Ontario
Visitors will also have the chance to win prizes at the Test Your Knowledge touch screen quiz and can check out the Shell Rotella Million Mile Haul of Fame inductee drivers.
To learn more, visit www.rotella.com.
