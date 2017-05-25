Truck News

Shell Rotella set to roll through Canada

HOUSTON, Texas – The Shell Rotella Road Show is rolling into Canada this July.

The official tour is set to be held from July 2-August 2 and features a 53-foot double bump-out trailer with more than 3,000 square feet of displays that include interactive areas.

The trailer demonstrates how Shell Lubricants developed its portfolio of API CK-4 and FA-4 heavy duty diesel engine oils.

In total, the tour will have 14 stops across the country:

Date                      Name                                                    Location

July 2, 2017         Bluewave Energy                             Taber, Alberta
July 4, 2017         Fleet Brake                                       Calgary, Alberta
July 5, 2017         Glover International                       Calgary, Alberta
July 7, 2017         UFA                                                    Barrhead, Alberta
July 8, 2017         UFA                                                    Morinville, Alberta
July 10, 2017       Western Star                                    Acheson/Edmonton, Alberta
July 11, 2017       UFA                                                    Edmonton, Alberta
July 14, 2017       Bluewave Energy                             Lloydminster, Alberta
July 21, 2017       Sparlings                                           Blyth, Ontario
July 24, 2017       WestPier                                           Windsor, Ontario
July 26, 2017       OPW                                                  Cambridge, Ontario
July 28, 2017       RigLube                                             Toronto, Ontario
July 31, 2017       WestPier                                           Toronto, Ontario
August 2, 2017   WestPier                                           Port Colborne, Ontario

Visitors will also have the chance to win prizes at the Test Your Knowledge touch screen quiz and can check out the Shell Rotella Million Mile Haul of Fame inductee drivers.

To learn more, visit www.rotella.com.

