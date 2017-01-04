Stemco names new v.p. of strategy

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco announced that it has promoted Jim Reis to the position of vice-president of strategy and Doug Hix to the position of vice-president and general manager for Stemco’s Brake Products Group.

In his new position, Reis will lead the company’s overall strategic efforts, especially in the areas of inorganic growth. He will partner closely with business and functional leads to develop new market opportunities that enable Stemco to accelerate business growth and planned future development.

Reis has over 30 years of heavy duty industry experience. Most recently, he led the Brake Products Group as vice-president and general manger.

As the new vice-president and general manager for Stemco’s Brake Products Group, Hix will carry forward the group’s established strategy to effectively strengthen and further grow the business. Hix will report directly to Reis and work closely with him to transition into this new role. He has 10 years of heavy duty industry experience and has held positions in both operations and finance through his 25-year career.

“On behalf of Stemco, I am extremely pleased to see Jim and Doug excel in their respective positions and congratulate them on this well-deserved promotion,” said Todd Anderson, president of Stemco. “I am confident based on their tremendous amount of knowledge and credibility that these new leadership appointments will allow us to further pursue our strategy to strengthen, grow and expand our diverse line of products within the commercial vehicle industry.”

Both Reis and Hix will assume their new roles immediately.