Teddy Bear Convoy raises big bucks for children’s hospital

ST. JOHN’S, Nfld. – This year’s annual Teddy Bear Convoy went off without a hitch – and nearly doubled its funds raised from last year’s event.

The convoy, which took place on June 4, raised a whopping $61,120 for the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $25,000 more than last year’s proceeds. A total of 116 trucks signed up for the convoy that circled the hospital for the children to watch. Last year, the event raised more than $35,000 and had 70 trucks participating.

As always, the event coincided with the annual Janeway Telethon, which also helps raise funds for the hospital. The convoy is organized annually by the Just For Kids Transportation Group, comprised of a number of volunteers from the transportation industry in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This year a second joint convoy took place on Saturday June 3 in Corner Brook, Nfld. A convoy of 46 trucks started at Armour Transportation and circled the city. The drivers involved in the Corner Brook convoy raised $16,058.00 for Janeway. The organizers in Corner Brook are in their fourth year participating, and have doubled their efforts from last year.

“The main source of funds raised comes from the individual truck drivers who collect pledges from friends, family and customers,” said Gerry Dowden, president of East Can Transport and member of Just For Kids. “Everyone has had some connection with families of children who need quality medical attention. The truckers of this province are so generously giving of their time and their trucks to help these kids receive this care. We are hopeful that our contribution will assist the Janeway obtain and maintain the much needed equipment to help our kids.”

Both events were hosted by Marine Atlantic who treated the convoy participants to a barbecue lunch. Marine Atlantic was assisted by Atlantic Grocery Distributors who delivered the supplies and provided trucks to safely store the food before and during the event.

According to Just For Kids, since these events, it already received calls of interest from our colleagues in Central Newfoundland, who want to participate and organize similar efforts in their region.

For more information visit www.teddybearconvoy.com or www.janewayfoundation.nf.ca .