Train Trailer names new national sales manager

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Train Trailer Rentals announced today that it has promoted Shawn Rogers to be its national sales manager for Canada.

Before the promotion, Rogers was the district sales manger. Train created the new national position in response to Train Trailer’s ongo ing expansion across multiple locations in Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta. In his new role, he will be responsible for the sales process and customer service on a Canada-wide basis.

“Our company encourages promoting from within and Shawn was an ideal candidate for the new position,” said president of Train Trailer, Rick Kloepfer. “He has extensive background in sales and leasing with several leaders in our industry. He fully understands the necessity to formalize best practices in tandem with our personalized sales approach. As we continue to expand our locations and equipment offerings, Shawn will be a great asset in achieving our overall service and growth plans for the future.”