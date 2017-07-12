TransCore Link Logistics launches application to simplify quoting process

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics announced the release of Rate Index Multi-Lanes, an application designed to ease the process retrieving truckload spot rates from multiple lanes today.

“We launched Multi-Lanes to simplify the time-consuming processes trucking companies and freight brokers must currently undergo to provide their customers with rate quotes on multiple lanes,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager at TransCore Link Logistics.

According to TransCore, the process is easy and efficient. Users can drop their requests into a spreadsheet that is delivered through secure communications to produce key data, such as: