TransCore Link Logistics launches application to simplify quoting process

TORONTO, Ont.  —  TransCore Link Logistics announced the release of Rate Index Multi-Lanes, an application designed to ease the process retrieving truckload spot rates from multiple lanes today.

“We launched Multi-Lanes to simplify the time-consuming processes trucking companies and freight brokers must currently undergo to provide their customers with rate quotes on multiple lanes,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager at TransCore Link Logistics.

According to TransCore, the process is easy and efficient. Users can drop their requests into a spreadsheet that is delivered through secure communications to produce key data, such as:

  • Variable truckload rates for previous 90 and 365 days to compare user industry knowledge with real-time and historical fluctuations, as well as number of contributors on each lane,
  • City-to-city and market-to-market per mile high, average and low rates to better rate analytics, and
  • Truck-to-load ratio for the previous 7 and 30 days to monitor and identify more recent capacity variances.

 

