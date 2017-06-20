TransCore’s Canadian freight volumes impress in May

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics Canadian and cross-border loads were impressive according to the data.

Loads performed well in May with volumes also increasing significantly.

Year-over-year, freight volumes jumped 31% compared to May 2016. Load volumes in May 2017 were the second highest ever recorded in May, climbing 17% over last month.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 27% of the total volumes and improved 40% from 2016.

Cross-border load postings represented 70% of the data submitted by Loadlink users and showed significant increases. Loads leaving Canada to the United States jumped 30%, and loads entering Canada climbed by 29% year-over-year.

As it relates to equipment capacity, May’s truck-to-load ratio remained steady at two trucks for every available load posted, and this ratio improved 29% from 2.84 compared to the same period last year. While equipment postings increased 17 % month-over-month and decreased seven percent year-over-year, May’s increase in load volumes and increased capacity contributed to a consistent truck-to-load ratio month-over-month.