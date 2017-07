LAVAL, Que. – Transit Truck bodies delivered its 50,000th truck body in production.

The truck was a 26′ X-Treme truck body with Maxon GPTLR-33 galvanized liftgate on Kenworth T370. To celebrate the event, a group photo was taken with the 250 employees standing in front of the box, as well as with Discount Rental and Kenworth representatives.

Transit began producing truck bodies in 1978.