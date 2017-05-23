Trucking Moves America Forward unveils new industry mascot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) introduced an industry mascot today to continue its mission in telling the story of trucking’s essentiality to the American economy.

TMAF executive committee leaders, Kevin Burch, president of Jet Express, Wendy Hamilton, senior manager, sales marketing at Pilot Flying J and Elisabeth Barna, COO and EVP of Industry Affairs at the American Trucking Associations made the announcement at the Knoxville Pilot Travel Center unveiling a truck mascot complete with headlights, a windshield, tires, and the TMAF cap.

“Over the past three years, we’ve attempted to be visible throughout the country, and this newest member of our team will do just that, in a new, exciting way,” said Burch.

“Just like our 3.5 million drivers, the mascot is ready to hit the road and visit as many of you as possible in the coming months and years,” Barna added.

The TMAF leaders have also called out to the industry to help them name the mascot through a digital campaign. You can email your ideas at mascot@truckingmovesamerica.com and its Facebook page for about a month. Then, voting will commence, and a name will be unveiled.