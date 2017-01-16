TTSAO reveals more details about upcoming conference

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has revealed more details about its second annual conference, ‘Striving for Excellence in Training’ scheduled for February 15th and 16th, 2016 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga Ontario.

The TTSAO has announced that David Geene, the executive director of Georgia Trades Training will moderate the ‘Improving the Image of Trucking’ pabel session.

Included in this panel will be Annie Kidder of People for Education, Chris Harris from Safety Dawg, Alyson Truax an Employment Ontario Councilor, Jacquie Latham from the Ontario School Counselors Association and more. They will be discussing how young people and unemployed Ontarians view the trucking profession in this province and how we can improve this as an industry.

“According to many sources, the trucking profession in Ontario is facing significant shortages in the near and more distant future,” said Geene. “As students come through school and enter the work world, there are many competing interests as those young people make decisions about what they want to do. These influences include parents, friends and family members, teachers, school guidance counselors, the media, and employment counselors. This exciting panel will focus on how can the TTSAO and carriers reach out to young people and their families? How can those who influence career decisions be more aware of the benefits of a career in trucking? How can we improve the image of the trucking profession in Ontario?”

The conference is once again laid out in a two-day format; day one will include a TTSAO Carrier Group Meeting, a TTSAO Board of Directors’ Meeting (Directors only) followed followed by the Association’s Annual General Meeting which is open to all members and those who are thinking of joining. After the General Meeting, there will be a cocktail party and registrants will be able to visit companies and sponsors who are participating in the trade show. A full day of exciting presentations and panels will take place on Day 2.

TTSAO members and associate members can attend for only $199 plus HST per registrant and $249.00 plus HST for non-TTSAO Members.

If you are a non-TTSAO member who would like to join the TTSAO and attend the conference please contact Kim Richardson, TTSAO Chairman of the Board, to discuss a special discounted rate.

The conference registration form, agenda, sponsorship details and more information are available at www.TTSAO.com.