Vipar Heavy Duty names new senior program manager

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – Vipar Heavy Duty announced today that Deval Joshi is its new senior program manager.

In his new role, Joshi will report to Larry Griffin, director of program management. He will be responsible for developing industry leading supplier programs with Vipar Heavy Duty and its family of companies.

Joshi brings 14 years of experience in strategic global purchasing, engineering and management to his new role. He has more than eight years of experience in several roles with Navistar, including sourcing and procurement for the company’s parts procurement group and production purchasing group. In addition, Joshi was the director of global procurement at Milton Industries.

“Deval is a seasoned professional with experience on both the parts and production sides of the business,” said Griffin. “His diverse industry knowledge and ‘roll up the sleeves’ attitude make him a great addition to the Vipar Heavy Duty team.”