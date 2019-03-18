Creating a family-first workplace

Modernizing your workforce starts with modernizing your HR approach.

In today’s labour market, successful truck fleets and logistics companies know that staying abreast of the issues will help them stay ahead of the competition. Follow our “Modernizing Your HR Approach” blog series as we navigate emerging trends and share tips for finding, hiring, and retaining the talent you need.

Work-life balance means different things to different people, but I have no doubt that it’s a priority for workers in their mid-twenties to late thirties—the Millennials—with young families.

Every year, our Top Fleet Employers tell us there’s a direct correlation between “family friendly” policies and higher retention rates. Modern workplaces that recognize and respond to the connection between work and family are simply a more desirable place to be. Their family-first culture is an advantage as they compete for talent.

How do they do it? Let’s take a look:

Family-friendly policies

Your policies and procedures give structure to the programs and decisions that define your culture.

A family-friendly workplace is one where policies make it possible for employees to more easily balance and fulfill their family and work obligations. Things like flexibility in work hours to better support daycare arrangements or caring for aging parents; accommodating time off so employees can engage in volunteer work; and maternity and paternity benefits that go beyond what is required by law.

These family-friendly policies and procedures—written down and clearly communicated—show that your company cares about the well-being and happiness of your employees and that they have a life outside of work.

Face time vs family time

Does your company still value a “come early, stay late, connected 24/7” culture? At the end of the day, it’s all about deliverables and recognizing the value of work rather than the time people put in. For many employees it may not matter whether they do their job at 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon as long as it’s done well and on-time. Instead of encouraging “face-time” in the office, consider how you can better support “family-time.”

Family-focused benefits

As an employer, you have tools and resources that can support and demonstrate a family-first culture.

Family issues can cause stress for your employees, and access to confidential family counseling through your employee assistance program (EAP) can help reduce it. Another example is to offer scholarships or tuition support to the children of your employees as a way to help with family finances and promote education.

Families won’t be aware of these and other benefits unless you explain them clearly to everyone involved. This is especially true for drivers who may not be in staff meetings or break rooms to hear about these programs. Many of our Top Fleet Employers say they make a special effort to tell drivers and their families not only what benefits are offered but how they are processed. Knowing their family is in the loop means they’re more likely to focus on the job at hand—and stick with you as an employee.

Make it a family affair

There’s no better way for a family to understand their loved one’s job than to see where they work and meet the people they spend their days with.

Include family members in company events like holiday celebrations, summer BBQs, and more. And take advantage of Take Our Kids to Work Day, which usually falls on the first Wednesday in November. Workshops and tours that educate kids about career opportunities in trucking and logistics can give the event some structure while providing them with a glimpse of the working world.

Making your business family-friendly may take some time, but the payoff will be worth it. You can also learn more by watching our 2018 Top Fleet Employer video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yc5Oc4monKc&t=13s highlighting the important role family has in developing productive, healthy, and modern workplaces.