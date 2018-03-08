The one truck parking survey you should fill out

The MTO wants your feedback on truck stop and rest area parking.

This is important. We all know there is a dearth of truck parking spots available on the 400 series highways in southern Ontario, but the ministry wants to quantify where and how.

Like me, truckers are less interested in filling out surveys than getting their work done. But we’ve all experienced delays because of crowded rest areas. Getting blocked in is a recurring nightmare of mine and I’m very picky about where I pull over and shut down. Of course my Kingston switch occurs in a truck stop and there’s no avoiding that.

Who better to advise the ministry than the community of drivers who depend on these areas for their livelihood? The survey wants to know about lost time and grief trying to park in these lots. It also asks what could be done to enhance these areas, showers, etc

The survey is available until April 30. You can access it by clicking here. It takes about five minutes to complete and would be worth your while.