We have you and the industry covered

It certainly is the end of an era, but the beginning of a new, more modern way of bringing trucking industry news to our readers.

We may be ceasing our printed editions of our western and eastern Truck News magazines, but it is with the ultimate goal of producing even better, more in-depth stories going forward.

Our focus will be on keeping you up-to-date on all the news coming out of the industry on a newly-vamped website, www.trucknews.com.

In an age when getting people their news in a timely manner has never been so easy, with websites and social media platforms accessible through hand-held devices, laptops, and computers, we will keep our readers informed on a daily basis using online tools the vast majority of people use daily, if not hourly.

But yes, even I agree with what I have heard from some of our readers – it is sad to see our printed magazines disappear.

Believe me, Truck News-West has pretty much been my baby for four years now. The articles, stories, and profiles that went into each issue was my decision, even down to which page they went on.

When I first came on board as editor of Truck News-West (Truck West at that time), it was my goal to have it stand strong on its own, and not simply be a younger sibling of the eastern publication. And I believe I did that.

Every month, 80-90% of the content in Truck News-West was unique to Western Canada, and for the most part, written by yours truly.

So yes, I will miss picking up that magazine every month, as I’m sure some of you will as well.

The good news is that everything I loved about Truck News-West is going nowhere, and will in fact be improved upon for www.trucknews.com. Combining my efforts with our editors in Toronto, our online presence and the quality of our industry coverage will be second to none, and our readers will benefit by having all their news delivered on point and on time.

In addition to what we will be offering online, readers will continue to find top quality content at truck stops and elsewhere in what will be our flagship printed magazine, Today’s Trucking.

Providing the industry with detailed, comprehensive articles on everything from technology, regulations, the environment, and the people who make trucking such a great industry, Today’s Trucking will continue to flourish, and be made even better with the level of experience and passion our group of editors bring to the table.

And for those in the west, do not fret. I will continue to focus on the issues impacting the trucking industry in Western Canada.

Being based in the west, proudly calling it home, and with several years covering the industry, my primary concern and focus is on making sure western voices continue to be heard and the unique stories that come out of this region will be told.

Not only will www.trucknews.com feature news and other stories from the west, Today’s Trucking

will dedicate space for the most important western content each and every month.

We are bringing our readers the best of both worlds – timely news online, and in-depth features in print. So, don’t worry, we will always have you and the industry covered.