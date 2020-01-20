We’re looking for Canada’s top truck driver

Trucking can be a thankless job. Every day, professional drivers are expected to deliver their loads safely and on time, despite myriad challenges that seemingly pop up with the sole intent of derailing the best laid plans.

Weather, traffic congestion, dock delays, and four-wheelers are just some of the obstacles professional drivers must navigate every single day. And they’re expected to do so with a smile, always maintaining their professionalism and doing your company proud as a frontline ambassador of your brand.

There are many ways to recognize and show appreciation for your top professional drivers, but we offer one such opportunity we think is unique. The Highway Star of the Year Award is designed to recognize a professional truck driver who exemplifies and embodies all that is great about the trucking industry.

We are looking for a driver whose outlook on life and the trucking industry sets them apart from the rest. Someone who gives back to the industry and their community, and who operates with the highest regard for other road users.

They can be a company driver or owner-operator, hauling virtually any kind of freight. The winner will receive prizes that include $10,000 in cold, hard cash — and take center stage at the award ceremony at Truck World in Toronto on April 18.

The award presentation – held at sponsor Freightliner’s booth – always attracts a crowd, and is an excellent opportunity for the trucking industry to shine. The winner is also profiled in Today’s Trucking and is generally featured on the cover of the magazine.

Each year, we pore through dozens of submissions to choose the Highway Star of the Year. This year will be no exception. While there can only be one Highway Star of the Year, even taking the time to nominate a deserving driver is a form of recognition that is highly appreciated by the nominee. There’s no cost to nominate a driver, and it’s a fairly simple process.

Nomination forms are available online by clicking here, and will be accepted until Feb. 15.

Don’t be shy when it comes to highlighting why we should select your nominee. Remember, as judges we don’t know the individual who’s been nominated or what they are deserving of this award. We allow up to approximately 500 words for you to make your case for your nominee. Please share with us anecdotes and experiences that we can draw upon to help form our decision.

The more information you include in your nomination, the better.

One of the most rewarding parts of the job for the editor of Today’s Trucking is to make that call to the winner to tell them they’ve been selected as the Highway Star of the Year. Truckers, by their nature, are generally humble people and the winner is usually taken aback and overwhelmed by the recognition.

Don’t miss your opportunity to have your own Highway Star considered for this prestigious award.

James Menzies is the editor of Today’s Trucking. You can reach him at 416-510-6896 or james@newcom.ca.

To read about past HighwayStar of the Year winners, click here.