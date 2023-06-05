Alberta’s Peavey Industries acquires Guy’s Freightways

Red-Deer, Alta.-based retailer Peavey Industries has acquired long-term partner and fellow Red Deer logistics and transportation company Guy’s Freightways.

Guy’s Freightways, established in 1975 by Bernie Schwartz, began as a single-truck operation delivering products to six Peavey Mart stores. Today, with 16 full-time trucks and 43 trailers, Guy’s has evolved alongside Peavey Mart, now part of Peavey Industries, to service their retail network across Canada.

National Farmway Stores, founded in 1967, was rebranded as Peavey Mart in 1975. Today, Peavey Industries has more than 160 retail locations with its brands Peavey Mart, ACE Canada, and MainStreet Hardware. Guy’s Freightways delivers products to many of these stores in Canada.

48-year relationship

The acquisition will see Guy’s Freightways operate as a subsidiary of Peavey Industries. This move solidifies an already close relationship that has endured for nearly 50 years.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Peavey for 48 years, so it was only natural to have Peavey continue the Guy’s legacy. I’m thrilled for our people to be able to continue being a part of the Peavey family,” said Todd Schwartz, the founder’s son and owner of Guy’s Freightways.

“Today marks a historic moment for both Peavey Industries and Guy’s Freightways,” said Doug Anderson, CEO of Peavey Industries. “By formalizing this symbiotic relationship, we are enhancing our operational efficiency while preserving Guy’s Freightways’ legacy. We look forward to continuing our growth journey together.”