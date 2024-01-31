Allison Ventures formed to invest in emerging technologies
Allison Transmission has formed a venture capital firm to help drive technology advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work applications.
Allison Ventures will invest in and partner with startup and growth-stage companies. It will be embedded within Allison’s corporate business structure.
“Allison Ventures will allow us to increase our innovation pipeline in support of industry technology advancement across commercial-duty mobility and work solutions to further our mission to improve the way the world works,” said Todd Bradford, vice-president, strategy, business and corporate development, Allison Transmission.
The company says it will invest in technologies that will shape the future of commercial-duty mobility and work industries, with initial areas of interest including new technologies and innovations related to connectivity, digitization, automation, sustainability, electrification, manufacturing and operations.
