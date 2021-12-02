American Trends report indicates women drivers at all-time high

Women comprised a greater percentage of the U.S. trucking industry’s professional driver force last year than ever before, at 7.8%.

That was one of the findings from the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) annual American Trucking Trends report.

The report also highlighted the impact Covid-19 had on the industry in 2020. The industry moved 10.23 billion tons of freight last year, down from 11.84 billion the previous year. The industry generated US$732.3 billion in revenue and carried 70.9% of the value of surface trade between Canada and the U.S.

(Photo: iStock)

The trucking industry employed 7.65 million Americans, 3.36 million of whom were truckers. Small businesses continued to dominate the industry, with 91.5% of fleets operating six or fewer truck and 97.4% running fewer than 20.

“We knew that the pandemic had a significant impact on our industry, but this year’s Trends shows that despite those challenges, the trucking industry remained our nation’s lifeline – delivering the life-saving and life-sustaining essentials our country needed in a time of great need,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello.

The full report can be purchased here.