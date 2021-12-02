American Trends report indicates women drivers at all-time high
Women comprised a greater percentage of the U.S. trucking industry’s professional driver force last year than ever before, at 7.8%.
That was one of the findings from the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) annual American Trucking Trends report.
The report also highlighted the impact Covid-19 had on the industry in 2020. The industry moved 10.23 billion tons of freight last year, down from 11.84 billion the previous year. The industry generated US$732.3 billion in revenue and carried 70.9% of the value of surface trade between Canada and the U.S.
The trucking industry employed 7.65 million Americans, 3.36 million of whom were truckers. Small businesses continued to dominate the industry, with 91.5% of fleets operating six or fewer truck and 97.4% running fewer than 20.
“We knew that the pandemic had a significant impact on our industry, but this year’s Trends shows that despite those challenges, the trucking industry remained our nation’s lifeline – delivering the life-saving and life-sustaining essentials our country needed in a time of great need,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello.
The full report can be purchased here.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data