ATA thankful for FMCSA guidance on Covid-19 emergency declaration

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is applauding the U.S.’s government’s updated emergency declaration for commercial vehicles for Covid-19 relief.

The update expands on which items can be hauled for Covid-19 relief and be eligible for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) temporary suspension of hours-of-service (HoS) rules.

It also stipulates that trucks carrying “mixed loads” – those with some items for Covid-19 relief and some for regular commerce – do not fall under this temporary suspension of HoS rules.

“We thank administrator Mullen and the Trump Administration for continued support to our industry as we deliver food, water, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and other essentials throughout this public health crisis,” said ATA vice-president of safety policy Dan Horvath. “The men and women of the trucking industry are heroes who remain on the front lines in this national effort.”

Items on the list of approved Covid-19 relief include full truckloads of any of the following: medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19; supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of Covid-19, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants; food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores; immediate precursor raw materials, such as paper, plastic, or alcohol, that are required and to be used for the manufacture of certain items; fuel; equipment, supplies, and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to Covid-19; persons designated by federal, state, or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the Covid-19 response.

Once a driver has completed their delivery, they must be granted a minimum of 10 hours off-duty if transporting property, and eight hours if hauling passengers.

