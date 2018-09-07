Best Fleets nominations now open

MARKHAM, Ont. – Is the fleet you drive for one of the best? If so, now’s your chance to nominate them for the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Best Fleets to Drive For competition.

To qualify, a fleet must have 10 or more trucks, operate a for-hire business, and be nominated by a driver or owner-operator at www.BestFleetsToDriveFor.com.

Nominations are accepted from Sept. 4-Oct. 31.

“Our industry is rapidly embracing innovative technologies and best practices that are making fleets safer and making life easier for our professional truck drivers,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “This contest showcases the most forward-thinking companies and steps they are taking to retain their skilled workforces.”

Once a company accepts its driver’s nomination, CarriersEdge contacts it to evaluate the company’s business practices, especially as it relates to its workplace environment, including compensation, safety practices, equipment, and training. Telephone interviews follow an electronic questionnaire and drivers are also surveyed.

Best practices are shared with the industry.

“Last year, we highlighted some new questions about how companies make drivers feel like equal partners in the business, and some maintenance and equipment questions,” said CarriersEdge chief executive officer, Jane Jazrawy. “This year, we’ll be expanding on the ‘driver as valued partner’ subject, digging further into how companies communicate on a day-to-day basis, and processes for addressing driver questions and resolving problems.”

The top 20 finalists will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For and will be announced at the end of January. From this pool, companies will then be divided into both small and large categories, and two overall winners will be recognized March 10-12, 2019, at the TCA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nev.