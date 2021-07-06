Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions adds three DCs

Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions (CCLS) is opening three new distribution centers, in response to growing demand for e-commerce and fulfillment services.

Two new facilities are in Mississauga, Ont., totaling 189,000 sq.-ft., bringing CCLS’s Toronto presence to five buildings with 653,000 sq.-ft.

(Photo: Canada Cartage)

The third new facility is in Nisku, Alta., which will open in September. It will offer 219,000 sq.-ft. and is located near Edmonton and its international airport.

“Demand for warehouse and distribution space in North America is at an all-time high,” says Scott Lane, senior vice-president and general manager, CCLS. “We have been successful over the past year in securing new buildings to keep pace with the incredible growth we are seeing in our e-commerce business. We will continue to expand our network to keep pace with this demand. We also continue to invest in warehouse automation, continuous improvement, and employee health and wellness programs to support our employer of choice initiatives.”