Canadian shipping costs continue to rise

TORONTO, Ont. – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers rose 2% in August, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index.

The base rate was up 2.3%, while average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers decreased to 17.8% of the base rate.

“Total freight costs increased by 2% in August,” said Doug Payne, president and chief operating officer of Nulogx. “Cross-border LTL led the increase. Since November 2017, total freight costs have been on a continual increase. Year-over-year, all segments were above last year’s levels.”

For more information, visit www.CGFI.ca.