Canadian shipping costs rose in January: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – The cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers rose 2.6% in January, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) by Nulogx.

The base rate was up 1.7%, while fuel surcharges also rose, to 17.97% of the base rate in January compared to 17.26% in December.

“Total freight costs increased 2.6% in January,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “December and January marked back-to-back increases of over 2%. Domestic truckload and domestic LTL led the increase, while cross-border LTL and truckload showed positive increases also.”

For more info, visit www.cgfi.ca.