Construction on second new Alberta facility begins for Trailcon

CALGARY, Alta. – Trailcon Leasing has broken ground on a new Calgary facility, the second new location the company has begun work on in Alberta in the past couple of months.

“After Trailcon’s acquisition of Hubs Trailer Service in 2014, we rapidly outgrew our existing facility in Calgary,” said company president Al Boughton. “The new facility will not only enable us to continue to meet – and exceed – the expectations of our growing client base, but it will also solidify our position as a premier supplier of trailer leasing and servicing, both on the West Coast of Canada and nationally.”

The new Calgary location will boast a 20,000 square-foot building on six acres at 7269-106 Ave. SE in the city. It is expected to be complete by the second quarter of next year.

Similar to the company’s other new Alberta location being constructed in Edmonton, the Calgary facility will feature fenced-in yards with truck gates to accommodate around 120 trailers. It will also have intrusion alarms, door access control, and closed-circuit television.

Nick Reid will be the Calgary branch manager and will be supported by eight shop mechanics, three mobile mechanics, a service manager, operations coordinator, and two administrators.

Trailcon also expanded in B.C. in 2016 after its acquisition of Stewart Trailers in Surrey, B.C.

“The imminent expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline will deliver a major boost to the Western economy,” said Mike Krell, Trailcon’s vice-president of sales and marketing. “Given the pace of economic development, and Trailcon’s acquisition of some major new customers, including Canadian Tire, we must ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure and staff in place to provide our clients with the service level on which Trailcon has built its 26-year reputation.”

