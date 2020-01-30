Day & Ross rebrands for future growth

HARTLAND, N.B. – Day & Ross has announced new branding that will unify its divisions and services under a single brand.

The company says the move recognizes its 70-year history, while positioning the company for future growth. A new website at www.dayross.com brings together all the company’s divisions. All existing sites redirect to the new site, and customers can use existing login information.

“We believe that bringing together our diverse services under one brand makes it easier for our customers to understand how we can help them,” said Bill Doherty, CEO.

The division previously known as Sameday Worldwide is now known as Commerce Solutions.

Day & Ross today employs 8,000 people. It offers: LTL/TL over-the-road services in the U.S. and Canada; e-commerce, home delivery, last mile, B2B and B2C services through Commerce Solutions; logistics via road, rail, ocean, and air; warehousing; and dedicated fleet service.