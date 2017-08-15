Doug Coleman Trucking closes Owen Sound yard

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Doug Coleman Trucking has closed its Owen Sound yard, according to the union representing employees there.

The Owen Sound Times reported the closure Monday.

“The yard is completely closing,” Dan Borthwick of Unifor Local 88 in Ingersoll told the paper. “Today I believe is clean-up day and the remaining trucks in the yard starting last night and today are being taken back to the head office in London.”

About 40 Unifor members worked at the location, including drivers, office staff, and dock workers.