Eaton renames Vehicle, eMobility groups
Eaton has renamed its Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses as its Mobility Group.
The two groups will continue to report their financials separately, Eaton announced in a release, and it said it will continue to serve internal combustion customers while pursuing opportunities in the EV space.
“Our new name, Mobility Group, leverages our 100-plus years of diverse experience in the vehicle space and Eaton’s extensive electrical background at a time when the industry is quickly becoming a mixed market of internal combustion and electrified vehicles,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Mobility Group.
