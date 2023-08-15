Eaton renames Vehicle, eMobility groups

Eaton has renamed its Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses as its Mobility Group.

Pete Denk (Photo: Supplied)

The two groups will continue to report their financials separately, Eaton announced in a release, and it said it will continue to serve internal combustion customers while pursuing opportunities in the EV space.

“Our new name, Mobility Group, leverages our 100-plus years of diverse experience in the vehicle space and Eaton’s extensive electrical background at a time when the industry is quickly becoming a mixed market of internal combustion and electrified vehicles,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Mobility Group.