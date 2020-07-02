ECONOMIC WATCH: Shippers enjoyed most favorable conditions ever in April

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The FTR Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) soared to an unprecedented 41.3 reading in April, reflecting the best ever conditions for shippers.

A positive reading is favorable for shippers, and in April the index was more than double March’s 19.7 reading. FTR expects April to represent the peak for shippers.

Shippers’ revenues were strained, but they never before saw such attractive freight market conditions.

“While April’s SCI rating is strong, April was not necessarily as great a time to be a shipper as the result would imply because of the effects of the Covid-19 shutdowns all across the country,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal. “While the result will come down in May as capacity gets absorbed by the restart of manufacturing facilities, it will remain a good time to be a shipper through this year and into 2021.”