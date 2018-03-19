Fleets negotiating better rates, raising pay

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Fleets have negotiating power and are increasing driver pay, according to findings from the latest ACT Research For-Hire Trucking Index.

The index also shows fleet equipment purchase intentions are strong.

“February’s index reading suggests that equipment demand continues to have long legs, with 62% of responding fleets planning equipment investments in the next three months, up from 58% in January,” noted Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “Additionally, February marked the 10th consecutive month in which the supply-demand balance reading was 60 or above. The unprecedented strength in this metric clearly indicates pricing power rests with truckers in 2018 contract negotiations and the data provide further support for large increases in truckload contract rates.”

ACT also surveyed fleets about driver pay.

“It was a near unanimous response from our fleet panel that they have or plan to increase driver pay. Many respondents expressed concern about the industry’s practice of sign-on bonuses as a way of attracting new drivers,” Vieth said.