Free webinar on incident response management
Trucking is one of the few industries that shares its workplace with the public, and as such, risks being involved in an emergency such as a serious motor vehicle collision.
Fleets of all sizes would benefit from having a proactive response plan in place, before an incident occurs.
TruckNews.com, along with Northbridge Insurance, will host a free webinar March 21 to help fleets develop an incident response plan.
This webinar will explore: Emergency response planning; training drivers on post-incident response; working with insurers to mitigate losses; and managing media inquiries, social media reaction, and reputational fallout.
Moderated by James Menzies, editor, TruckNews.com, panelists will include: Heather Devine, chief legal officer, TRAFFIX Group; Brian Mather, vice-president, transportation and logistics, Northbridge Insurance; and Rick Morgan, CCLP, CDS, principal, Links Consulting.
There will also be free tools provided that will help participating fleets initiate an incident response plan, and provide drivers with a checklist to utilize in the event of an incident. Register here.
