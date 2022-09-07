Fuel Transport buys Brampton warehouse

Montreal-based Fuel Transport has made a leap into the Toronto-area market with a $43-million investment in a 122,442-square-foot Brampton warehouse.

The warehouse, at 35 Precidio Court in the Bramalea Business Park, is surrounded by a high density of industries ranging from food and beverage to health care and life sciences, the company says. The new facility will help it boost supply chain resiliency and add flexibility to Fuel’s operations, it adds.

Fuel also says the opening is timed to serve U.S. clients who are bringing production back to North America from Asia, or plan to in coming years as reshoring intensifies.

Fuel’s new Brampton warehouse at 35 Precidio Court. (Photo: Fuel Transport)

“Toronto is a major market for Canadian imports and exports; it’s the gateway to Eastern Canada,” said Peter Perrella, vice-president, operations at Fuel Transport. “This is an innovative, highly efficient solution for clients that brings them closer to their service regions. Warehousing compliments the logistics side of our business, and is going to bring value to U.S. and Canadian clients. It will also spin-off benefits that’ll reduce transport and shipping backlogs which have been frustrating consumers.”

Fuel says the new flagship warehouse is a step toward building a broader warehouse portfolio that now exceeds 1 million square feet of capacity.

“This $43-million dollar investment is part of a bigger, consistent strategy we’ve had since day one to be a value-added logistics provider across North America, by bolstering our hybrid model of non-asset and asset-based solutions, and helping to optimize our clients’ business,” said Robert Piccioni, CEO and founder of Fuel Transport. “We’re able to leverage Fuel’s fiscal strength to continuously reinvest in the industry; in our people, our training and systems, our truck and bulk divisions, and owned assets, like 35 Precidio Court in Brampton.”