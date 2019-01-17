Hiway and Eskimo Refrigeration changes name to ColdFront

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Following last year’s merger, Hiway and Eskimo Refrigeration will change its name to ColdFront as part of the company’s rebranding initiative.

“By building on the legacy of the Eskimo and Hiway teams and uniting them under a single brand, we will deliver a consistent customer experience across Western Canada,” said ColdFront president Kevin Johnson. “This furthers our commitment to future growth by providing an environment where client partnerships and employee careers grow and flourish.”

ColdFront will also update its corporate identity, with the creation of a new website, tagline, and signage.

ColdFront is the authorized dealer of Carrier Transicold in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

