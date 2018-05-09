Last call for free Truxpo registration

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – This is the final call to pre-register for Truxpo and attend Western Canada’s largest truck transportation event for free.

The show runs from May 11-12 in Abbotsford, B.C., and the Tradex Centre and will feature something for everyone in the industry.

“There’s something for everyone in transportation and related industries at this edition of Truxpo,” said Mark Cusack, national show manager for Master Promotions. “The features this year are second to none. From an executive conference on Friday to prizes and family activities on Saturday, we look forward to welcoming thousands of professionals from across British Columbia and Western Canada.”

Show features include a recruitment center, Indigenous Works, Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, driver and family day, a show n’ shine, and thousands of dollars in prizes.

Visit https://secure.masterpromotions.ca/truxpo2018/?TRUX2008 to pre-register until 5 p.m. on May 10. Entry to the show is $20 at the door.

