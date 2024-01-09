Metro Supply Chain buys SCI Group from Canada Post, Purolator

Canada Post and Purolator have agreed to sell their third-party logistics firm SCI Group to Montreal-based Metro Supply Chain.

Canada Post says the move comes as it transforms to better meet the needs of Canadian consumers and businesses. SCI Group provides warehousing fulfillment, supply chain offerings, and transportation management.

It has more than 75 locations and 4 million square feet of warehousing.

“SCI has been a strong performer for the Canada Post Group of Companies over the years,” said Doug Ettinger, president and CEO, Canada Post. “We’re pleased this move will help to further strengthen an established Canadian logistics leader, while allowing us to focus our efforts on continuing to lead in the rapidly growing ecommerce market.”

Canada Post is two years into a transformation plan, focused on the rapidly evolving needs of Canadians. Its plans include growing its presence in the e-commerce market, while providing reliable delivery of mail, packages and parcels to every Canadian address.

In September, it opened its new Alberta Jackson Processing Centre, doubling its parcel capacity in the Toronto area.