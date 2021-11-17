More loads, fewer trucks available in Canada’s spot market in October
It was the best October on record for Canadian spot market truckload volumes, according to the latest data from Loadlink Technologies.
Loadlink reported an increase in load availability for a fourth straight month. Volumes were up 32% compared to last October, and 5% better than September results.
Domestic loads bounced back, accounting for the largest gains in load postings for the first time in four months. Intra-Canada loads were up 7% from September, and 41% year over year. Equipment postings, meanwhile, dipped 5% in October.
Atlantic Canada and Western Canada led the way with double-digit increases in outbound domestic loads.
Loads from Canada to the U.S. jumped 5% in October, and were up 52% year over year. Equipment postings for these loads fell 8%.
Inbound cross-border loads were also up 5%, with equipment postings 3% lower.
The average truck-to-load ratio tightened 10% with 2.39 available trucks for every posted load, Loadlink reported. The ratio was down 27% year over year, as there were 3.28 trucks per load last October.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data