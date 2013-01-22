Muir’s Cartage cuts company drivers loose, will operate as O/O fleet

CONCORD, Ont. — Muir’s Cartage has let go of all its company drivers and will rely entirely on owner/operators going forward, Trucknews.com has learned.

Marcus Pryce-Jones, CEO of Muir’s parent company Calyx Transportation Group, confirmed the changes this morning.

“It was a decision that was made based on customer demand and what the market would bear,” he told Trucknews.com. He added Muir’s Cartage is the only trucking firm within the Calyx Group impacted by the changes.

He then referred further questions to Muir’s Cartage. Inquiries left with Muir’s have thus far gone unanswered.

Muir’s Cartage is one of Ontario’s longest-running trucking companies. It has been in business for more than 100 years. In 2007, the company sold its cross-border truckload division to Kriska Transportation. Today, Muir’s operates as a core carrier to big box retailers, and offers regional LTL and truckload services as well as warehousing.

Last year, the fleet operated 211 tractors, according to the Top Tier report on Canadian trucking capacity, published by Motortruck Fleet Executive.

Trucknews.com will have more details on Muir’s transformation as they become available.

– Are you a Muir’s Cartage driver who was affected by the changes? E-mail the author at jmenzies@trucknews.com.