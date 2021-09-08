Mullen rebrands newly acquired U.S. 3PL business

Mullen Group has rebranded its recently acquired QuadExpress 3PL business in the U.S. to HAUListic.

“Two months ago, we invested in what we believed was a unique 3PL business model,” explained Mullen Group CEO Murray Mullen.

“QuadExpress, an operating division of Quad/Graphics, provided our organization with the opportunity to expand our presence in the North America logistics market. With today’s announcement, we are well on our way to completing the transition of the business and technology into a standalone business in the Mullen Group. We have one goal for HAUListic LLC, and that is to provide HAUListic customers and sales agent partners with an industry leading technology platform supported by an experienced team of customer service professionals.”