NACV Show adds educational sessions

ATLANTA, Ga. – The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV) has announced it will host on-floor education sessions for all registered attendees.

There will be three new Solutions Theaters, which will showcase topically industry discussions with industry thought leaders. All sessions will be free for registered attendees.

“We expect the discussions that take place in our three Solutions Theaters will inform and empower all industry professionals who attend NACV Show 2019,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the NACV Show. “We are excited to present top industry leaders and visionaries during our on-floor education sessions to discuss both the challenges and opportunities confronting today’s fleet professionals.”

Panel discussions will cover topics such as: finding the data-driven solutions that work for you; how to use data to improve service operations; a Class 8 panel discussion; a medium-duty panel discussion; and a last mile/autonomous delivery startups discussion.

Other topics will include: vetting technology; the best use of smart technology; transitioning from AOBRDs to ELDs; driver retention; and the rapid pace of technology in trucking. More topics will be announced prior to the event, which runs from Oct. 28-31 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information about exhibiting, contact Dawn-Marie Copin at dmcopin@hfusa.com. For more information about attending, contact Ashley Olian at aolian@hfusa.com.