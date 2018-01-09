NRCan updates SmartDriver for Highway Trucking

OTTAWA, Ont. – Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has updated its popular SmartDriver for Highway Trucking program, to help commercial truck drivers achieve better fuel economy.

The program was developed in consultation with the trucking industry, NRCan reported, providing drivers will tools needed to prepare for the demands of modern trucking. The course will be provided online and in the classroom, with on-road training materials also provided.

NRCan says heavy-duty vehicles account for about 37% of GHG emissions from the transport sector, and that fuel-efficient equipment and driving practices highlighted by the SmartDriver program can help drivers reduce their fuel consumption by up to 35%.

“This program will help meet the trucking industry’s growing demand for safe, fuel-efficient drivers, while educating existing operators on improved driving techniques. The real savings come in the form of reduced greenhouse gas emissions, helping meet Canada’s domestic and international climate goals,” said Jim Carr Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources.

“Natural Resources Canada’s SmartDriver for Highway Trucking program has been a key component of the Ontario Truck Training Academy (OTTA)’s entry-level commercial driver training program for over a decade,” added Yvette Lagrois, president of the OTTA. “This modernized program will help OTTA continue to outline the benefits of fuel efficiency and educate drivers on the impacts of safe, energy-saving driving behaviors.”

The program is free of charge. For more info, visit www.FleetSmart.NRCan.gc.ca.