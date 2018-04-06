OTA announces Executive Conference speaker lineup

TORONTO, Ont. – Conrad Black, Survivorman Les Stroud, and economist Don Drummond will headline the Ontario Trucking Association’s (OTA) 92nd annual Executive Conference.

It will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto, Ont., Nov. 7-8. Early bird registration opens May 15 and will be available until July 31.

The awards dinner and reception will be co-hosted by Canadian entertainer Jessica Holmes from Royal Canadian Air Farce. Awards, including the Service to Industry award, will be given out during this dinner. The OTA Truck Driver of the Year will also be honored.

“This dinner is like the Oscars of our industry. It’s not just another industry occasion – it’s an event designed to celebrate the most exceptional leaders, drivers and up-and-coming, next generation individuals of our industry. It’s a great opportunity to express pride and honor the wonderful sector we all work in,” said OTA chairman Steve Ondejko.

Speakers include former publishing magnate and media personality, Black. Stroud, whose claim to fame is surviving harsh environments on a reality TV show will also speak. He will share tales of his life experiences from the Arctic Circle to the jungles of the Amazon.

Drummond is the retired senior vice-president and chief economist of TD Financial Group.

Also speaking will be Stacey Hanke, who helps people “eliminate the static that plagues communicative delivery.” Hanke will offer advice on communication and sales.