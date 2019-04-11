PacLease Edmonton Kenworth named Franchise of the Year

EDMONTON, Alta. – PacLease has named its Edmonton location as its 2018 North American Franchise of the Year.

PacLease Edmonton Kenworth received the honor during the parent company’s awards dinner in Orlando, Fla., with Jim Callaway, general manager of the Edmonton facility, accepting the award.

Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing, said there is an extensive evaluation process to determine who will receive the award.

“PacLease Edmonton Kenworth exceeded expectations when it came to supporting the network and delivering on all performance metrics,” said Roemer. “They had an outstanding year and were very deserving of the award. The PacLease Edmonton Kenworth team provided exemplary service, focusing on uptime and ensuring their customers’ needs are always met. They had a strong year in all of the rated categories, and it is an honor to recognize their accomplishments.”

PacLease also named its top Canadian and U.S. franchises during the event. Peterbilt Manitoba was named the Peterbilt Franchise of the Year for Canada, while Location de Camions Eureka in Quebec was the Kenworth Franchise of the Year for Canada. Southland PacLease and Western Truck Leasing were named U.S. Franchises of the Year for Kenworth and Peterbilt.

“These winners all had great years, grew their businesses, and provided excellent support to our customers and the PacLease network as a whole,” said Roemer. “They are all excellent partners with PacLease and I am happy to present them with these awards.”