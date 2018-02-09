Pair of Canadian dealerships named to Kenworth Dealer Council

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company named its 2018 Kenworth Dealer Council members today, with two from Canada receiving the honor.

Representing the 400 Kenworth dealerships in Canada and the U.S., Boyd McConnachie of Inland Kenworth in Burnaby, B.C. and Mike Nagle of Bayview Kenworth in St. John, N.B. were named to the council, which works in partnership with Kenworth to provide leading edge customer support with the PremierCare and PremierCare Gold certified service programs.

The gold service adds extended dealer operating hours and expedited expert diagnostics to assist customers in maximizing uptime and overall vehicle performance.

Rounding out the council are: chairman – Tim Spurgeon, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan.); Mike Clark, Wisconsin Kenworth (Madison, Wis.); Scott Oliphant, Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, La.); Dan Penksa, Kenworth Northeast Group (Buffalo, N.Y.); and Todd Rice, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan.). Tom Bertolino of NorCal Kenworth (Sacramento, Calif.) will serve as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers.

