Payne Transportation welcomes RDK, Tenold’s eastern wire and cable operations teams  

Payne Transportation, a Mullen Group subsidiary, has welcomed the teams from RDK Transportation, based in Saskatoon, Sask., and Tenold’s eastern Canadian wire and cable operation into its fold as of Jan. 1.

RDK will head up the newly formed RDK specialized division with Payne’s Winkler team joining their operation. Mark Jones of RDK joins Payne as the new vice-president of the RDK specialized division and projects.

“Already enjoying being part of the great team at Payne Transportation, excited to see the future as we combine resources and two teams become one,” Jones said.

Tenold’s eastern wire and cable operations is based in Johnstown, Ont. and will add an eastern presence once again to Payne. Stuart Lowe, formerly of Tenold Group will join Payne as director, wire and cable division.

“We are excited to be joining Payne in 2024. We look forward to contributing to the success Payne has experienced in the last 20 years as part of the Mullen Group family,” Lowe said.

“Together, these two new operations diversify Payne even further and puts our company in an even stronger position for the future. We welcome both Mark, Stuart, and their teams into our family,” Thomas R. Payne, president of Payne said.