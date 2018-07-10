PMTC seminar series heads west

CALGARY, Alta. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) will be heading west as part of its regional seminar series, with a stop in Calgary Sept. 12.

The half-day conference will address several industry topics featuring representatives from Alberta Ministry of Labour, Transport Solutions, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Alberta Justice and the Solicitor General.

Issues surrounding the impending ELD mandate, a presentation from Responsible Distribution Canada, and a panel of PMTC members from Alberta discussing the biggest challenges in the workplace they are facing today are also on the docket.

“This action-packed seminar has something for everyone, is chock full of information, and will provide excellent education and networking opportunities for anyone involved in the transportation industry,” said PMTC President Mike Millian.

Those scheduled to speak include Chris Beringer, director of Alberta’s Transportation Solutions, Trudy Nastiuk, executive director of compliance services for the Department of Transportation, Jacquie Daumont, acting chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General, and Cathy Campbell, president of Responsible Distribution Canada.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; to register visit www.pmtc.ca, email Annette Kieft at info@pmtc.ca, or call 905-827-0587.