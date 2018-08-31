Pride Trucks Sales opens U.S. location with more to come

TOLEDO, Ohio – Canadian retailer of pre-owned trucks and trailers, Pride Truck Sales, has expanded again opening a new facility in Toledo, Ohio this week.

The Mississauga-based company says the new location came about after customer requests to add a branch in the area. They’re hoping to increase outreach by providing a larger variety of heavy and medium duty trucks, as well as reefers and dry vans to customers.

The new locations marks the sixth Pride dealership in North America with other locations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Mississauga, Calgary and Winnipeg.

“We are pleased to be expanding our network and reaching out to Toledo. This state-of-the-art facility will help us better serve our existing customers as well as be able to reach out to a new clientele, so they could take advantage of our extensive product range and hassle-free financial assistance.” said Sulakhan “Sam” Johal, president and CEO of Pride Group.

The company says it plans to continue expanding in the United States with at least three more facilities scheduled for the “near future.”