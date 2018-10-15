Pro carrier environment sustained through August: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The FTR Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) dropped in August, but still reflected a very positive carrier environment.

The moderation seen in August reflected some freight rate stabilization and continued incremental capacity additions, FTR reported. Freight demand remains strong and the index is forecast to hold up at the current level for the next year or more.

“The August TCI reading is the lowest of 2018 so far, but prior to this year the TCI had not been higher than 10.24 since December 2015. In other words, the moderation we see in trucking conditions really just highlights how phenomenal the first half of 2018 was. Based on our current forecast, trucking conditions will remain positive at least through 2019,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR.