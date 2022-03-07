Repair shops struggling with parts, labor shortages

Nearly all shops surveyed for the second annual State of Heavy-Duty Repair report compiled by Fullbay with the Technology & Maintenance Council were affected by parts shortages in 2021.

The report indicated 82% of repair shops suffered disruptions due to supply chain-related parts shortages, with 14% reporting “severe” disruptions.

(Photo: istock)

Sixty-four per cent of shops found it “much” or “slightly” more difficult to hire technicians, even while 73% increased wages. But 19% of shops saw revenue growth in 2021.

“This year’s report provides repair shops with essential insights and best practices to run their business,” said Fullbay CEO Patrick McKittrick. “The report offers commercial repair data you can’t find anywhere else with learnings on shop management, labor challenges and current industry parts shortages. It’s all designed to provide shops with a tool to benchmark their business against.”

The full report can be downloaded for free here.